US to Examine if Inter-Korean Liaison Office Violates UN Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that it would examine if South Korea's provision of energy to an inter-Korean liaison office would be in violation of UN sanctions against North Korea.Department spokesperson Heather Nauert announced the plan during a regular news briefing, saying that Washington is aware of the two Korea's plan to open an inter-Korean liaison office in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in the North.The spokeswoman made the comment when asked if Seoul's intention to provide oil and electricity for the planned office would violate UN sanctions which prohibit any economic assistance to the regime.Nauert noted that South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated the improvement of inter-Korean relations cannot advance separately from resolving North Korea's nuclear program. She added that the U.S. is keeping close cooperation and communication with its allies South Korea and Japan on many issues.