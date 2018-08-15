Appeals Court to Rule on Ex-Pres. Park Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court on Friday will issue its verdict on former President Park Geun-hye on corruption charges.The Seoul High Court will hold a sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. Friday in the trial of the impeached president, who was indicted on 18 charges including bribery and abuse of power.Park was indicted for conspiring with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to force big conglomerates, including Samsung, to donate 77-point-four billion won to two foundations under Choi's control.In the lower court in April, Park was found guilty of most of the charges and sentenced to 24 years in prison with an 18 billion won fine.The high court will also hold sentencing hearings for Park's former presidential secretary An Chong-bum and Choi at 11 a.m.Choi and An were sentenced to 20 years and six years in prison, respectively in the lower court.