Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Iran 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the men's football competition at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday.In the round of 16 match in Jakarta, Hwang Ui-jo scored the team's first goal with five minutes remaining in the first half. Lee Seung-woo added another in the second half.South Korea will now face off against Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal match at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Jakarta, on Monday.