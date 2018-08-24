Menu Content

Appeals Court Sentences Ex-Pres. Park Geun-hye to 25 Years in Prison

Write: 2018-08-24 10:48:02Update: 2018-08-24 11:17:44

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court has found former President Park Geun-hye guilty of corruption and sentenced her to 25 years in prison with a 20 billion won fine. 

The sentence is heavier than the lower court's ruling, which had ordered 24 years in prison with a fine of 18 billion won. 

Park was indicted for conspiring with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to force big conglomerates, including Samsung, to donate 77-point-four billion won to two foundations under Choi's control.  

The high court will also hold sentencing hearings for Park's former presidential secretary An Chong-bum and Choi at 11 a.m. 

Choi and An were sentenced to 20 years and six years in prison, respectively in the lower court.
