Pres. Moon to Discuss Job Creation Policies with Local Governments Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in plans to meet with the heads of 17 provincial and metropolitan governments next week, after their meeting this week was postponed to allow local governments to prepare to minimize damage from Typhoon Soulik.A presidential official said Friday that the top office is in the process of rescheduling the meeting for the closest possible date, and preparations are under way for it to be held toward the end of next week.The presidential office is reported to be preparing to hold the meeting as soon as possible, in the wake of recent worsening indices gauging the country's employment conditions.The mayors and provincial governors are set to reveal local governments' plans on boosting employment, after which they, along with the president, will discuss ways the central government can provide support.The meeting comes as the economy added only five-thousand jobs in July from a year earlier, the lowest increase in more than eight years.