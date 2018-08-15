S. Korea Sees Record No. of Heat Wave Days This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s weather agency says this year has already seen a record number of days of extremely hot weather.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, as of Wednesday, this year on average saw 31-point-two days of heat waves which is when afternoon highs top 33 degrees Celsius.The figure broke the previous record of 31-point-one days posted in 1994 and could rise further, given that the stifling heat is expected to continue.The weather agency also noted that the mercury had surged above 40 degrees seven times in the past century and of those seven, six were recorded this year.