Domestic

High Court Increases Sentence for Ex-Pres. Park by 1 Year to 25 Years

Write: 2018-08-24 13:20:37Update: 2018-08-24 13:21:20

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court has found former President Park Geun-hye guilty of corruption and sentenced her to 25 years in prison with a 20 billion won fine. 

The sentence is heavier than the lower court's ruling, which had ordered 24 years in prison with a fine of 18 billion won. 

Unlike the lower court, the high court ruled that Samsung's donations to the Korea Winter Sports Elite Center, which was once headed by Park's long-time friend Choi Soon-sil’s niece, were bribes. 

The high court also judged that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong made a tacit request to Park to ensure his succession at the conglomerate. 

However, the court concluded that Samsung's donations to the Mir and K Sports foundations controlled by Choi, were not bribes and the firm merely made contributions like other businesses on concerns that it could be disadvantaged.
