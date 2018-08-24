High Court Increases Sentence for Ex-Pres. Park by 1 Year to 25 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court has found former President Park Geun-hye guilty of corruption and sentenced her to 25 years in prison with a 20 billion won fine.The sentence is heavier than the lower court's ruling, which had ordered 24 years in prison with a fine of 18 billion won.Unlike the lower court, the high court ruled that Samsung's donations to the Korea Winter Sports Elite Center, which was once headed by Park's long-time friend Choi Soon-sil’s niece, were bribes.The high court also judged that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong made a tacit request to Park to ensure his succession at the conglomerate.However, the court concluded that Samsung's donations to the Mir and K Sports foundations controlled by Choi, were not bribes and the firm merely made contributions like other businesses on concerns that it could be disadvantaged.