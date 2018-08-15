Seoul Hopes Big Progress on Pyongyang's Denuclearization During Pompeo's Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office expects big progress to be made on efforts to denuclearize North Korea during U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang next week.At a briefing Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Seoul hopes Pompeo will make big progress in both denuclearization and the establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula during his upcoming trip.On Thursday, Pompeo announced his he would make a fourth trip to Pyongyang, as well as the appointment of Ford Vice President Stephen Biegun as U.S. special representative for North Korea, saying the two will travel to Pyongyang together.With regards to the appointment of Biegun, the presidential spokesperson in Seoul said the fact that an important figure is accompanying Pompeo to Pyongyang shows the upcoming trip is more important than his previous visits.As for President Moon Jae-in's planned third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang next month, the spokesperson said he expects the two Koreas will flesh out details of the summit following Pompeo's visit.