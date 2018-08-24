Ex-Pres. Park Slapped with Heavier Sentence in Appellate Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Seoul High Court held sentencing hearings on Friday for the key figures of the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. The high court increased the sentence for the ousted president by one year to 25 years.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: The Seoul High Court on Friday found former President Park Geun-hye guilty of corruption and sentenced her to 25 years in prison with a 20 billion won fine.The sentence is heavier than the lower court ruling, which had ordered 24 years in prison with a fine of 18 billion won.Like in her previous sentencing hearing in April, Park was not present at court on Friday.All eyes were on whether the court would accept prosecutors’ demand that Park should be found guilty of soliciting and pocketing bribes from Samsung Group, in collusion with her long-time friend Choi Soon-sil, in return for ensuring Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s succession and full control of the conglomerate.The high court judged that efforts did take place for the Samsung heir’s succession and that Lee made a tacit request to Park to ensure the outcome.The court cited that Park instructed and approved the National Pension Service’s move to vote in favor of a merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. The merger is regarded to have played a key role in cementing Lee’s control over the business empire.As a result, the court ruled that Samsung's donation of one-point-six billion won to the Korea Winter Sports Elite Center, which was once headed by Choi’s niece, was a bribe. The court believes that the donations were given in return for help in cementing Lee’s control.The court also recognized as bribes the funds for equestrian training that Samsung provided to Choi’s daughter.However, the court concluded that Samsung's donations of 20-point-four billion won to the Mir and K Sports foundations, controlled by Choi, were not bribes and the firm merely made contributions like other businesses on concerns that it could be disadvantaged. It did judge that Park colluded with Choi in pressuring companies to make contributions to the two foundations.Also on Friday, the high court held sentencing hearings for Choi and former presidential secretary An Chong-bum.Choi was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was slapped with a fine of 20 billion won, up two billion won from the ruling in the lower court.The court handed down a five-year prison term for An, a year less than his previous sentence from the lower court.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.