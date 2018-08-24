US to Examine Whether Inter-Korean Liaison Office Violates Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. State Department says it plans to examine whether South Korea's provision of energy to an inter-Korean liaison office set to open next week would violate UN sanctions on North Korea. Meanwhile, ahead of U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo's North Korea trip to continue talks on the regime's denuclearization, Pyongyang warned Washington that imposing more sanctions would be a "foolish idea."Choi You Sun has this report.Report: The U.S. State Department said Thursday that it would look into whether an inter-Korean liaison office scheduled to open in North Korea's Gaeseong Industrial Complex would violate UN sanctions on the North.At a briefing, department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said while the U.S. is aware of the two Koreas planning to open the joint communications office, Washington continues to coordinate closely with Seoul on the issue.The remarks come after Seoul on Thursday announced it will go ahead and open the liaison office without securing exemptions to UN and U.S. sanctions on the North.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the supplies and power generation for the liaison office are meant for its operation and convenience of South Korean staff members there, and won't benefit North Korea economically.At a parliamentary meeting earlier in the week, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Seoul continues to explain to Washington that the liaison office won't damage the objectives of sanctions on Pyongyang.Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said U.S. sanctions against North Korea are aimed at accelerating the North’s denuclearization.In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he had given nothing but sanctions to North Korea, dismissing criticism that he made concessions with no gains in his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump added the U.S. is imposing heavy sanctions on the North, referring to the Treasury Department's recent sanctions on two Russian shipping companies and six vessels over their alleged oil transfers to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions.Ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned visit to the North next week, the regime's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri said Friday it would be foolish for the U.S. to think the regime would surrender to its sanctions.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.