Top Office Drafting Budget Measures to Ease Wealth Gap

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is drafting counter measures, especially concerning the budget, to address problems related to the latest data showing the worst income distribution in ten years.In a regular briefing Friday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom was asked about what kind of follow-up measures the top office was preparing to improve the worsening income distribution.In response, Kim said the government's most important policy tool is the budget.He said President Moon Jae-in and the government are taking the situation seriously and closely cooperating to come up with measures.On whether the government would reconsider its overall policy framework, the spokesman said there will be no change to the policy stance.Kim also denied media reports that Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon expressed his desire to step down to President Moon last weekend, saying that claim is untrue.According to second quarter data on household income issued by Statistics Korea, the index on income distribution for the second quarter recorded the worst level in a decade.