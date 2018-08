Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has won a gold medal in men's shooting at the Asian Games on Friday.Choi Young-jeon scored 569 points to finish first in the men's 300-meter standard rifle event held at Jakabaring Sport City Shooting Range in Palembang, Indonesia.Hussain Alharbi of Saudi Arabia took silver with 568 points while South Korean Lee Won-gyu won bronze with 563 points.It was Korea's second gold medal in shooting after Shin Hyun-woo won the men's double trap competition on Thursday.