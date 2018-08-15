Economy
KOSPI End Friday Up 0.46%
Write: 2018-08-24 15:42:09 / Update: 2018-08-24 15:45:50
South Korean stocks gained on Friday despite little progress in U.S.-China trade talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose ten-point-61 points, or point-46 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-293-point-21.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained six-point-95 points, or point-88 percent, to close at 798-point-23.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-nine won.
