Economy KOSPI End Friday Up 0.46%

South Korean stocks gained on Friday despite little progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose ten-point-61 points, or point-46 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-293-point-21.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained six-point-95 points, or point-88 percent, to close at 798-point-23.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-nine won.