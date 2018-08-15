Menu Content

KOSPI End Friday Up 0.46%

Write: 2018-08-24 15:42:09

South Korean stocks gained on Friday despite little progress in U.S.-China trade talks. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose ten-point-61 points, or point-46 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-293-point-21.   

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained six-point-95 points, or point-88 percent, to close at 798-point-23.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-nine won.
