Defense Chief: Seoul to Propose Method of N. Korea's Withdrawal of DMZ GPs

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Song Young-moo said Friday that South Korea will make a proposal to North Korea about withdrawing border guard posts from the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on a trial basis as the two sides agreed to do so during their April summit.Speaking at the National Assembly's Defense Committee meeting, the minister said Seoul will propose how many guard posts will be removed from each side during inter-Korean military talks.The plan is to withdraw the posts not on a one-for-one basis but according to certain sections as North Korea has a far greater amount of guard posts than the South.During the parliament meeting, main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Lee Jong-myeong pointed out that reducing guard posts one-for-one could be a disadvantage to South Korea.In response, Minister Song said the military is not even considering such a method.