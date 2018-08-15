Second Round of Inter-Korean Family Reunions Kick Off

Photo : YONHAP News

Families from the North and South, that had been separated by the Korean War, were reunited on Friday during the second round of reunions being held at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort.Over 300 South Koreans met with 81 family members in the North for the first time in almost 70 years during a group reunion from 3:15 p.m.A 67-year-old son met his 88-year-old father from the North to mark the only parent and child reunion. His mother in the South unfortunately passed away recently.The oldest member in the second round of reunions is Kang Jeong-ok at age 100. She met her younger sister's family from North Korea.The reunited families will spend a total of 12 hours together during the three-day reunion event.