[Asian Games] S. Korea's Na Ah-reum Wins 2nd Gold in Cycling

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean cyclist Na Ah-reum has won her second gold medal at the Asian Games in Indonesia.She covered an 18-point-seven kilometer race in 31 minutes and 57-point-one seconds to finish first in the women’s individual time trial on Friday, defending her title.With her gold win in the women’s road event on Wednesday, Na has become the first athlete, male and female, to sweep two events at a single Asian Games.South Korean shooter Choi Young-jeon also won a gold medal in the men’s 300-meter standard rifle event.He scored 569 points to beat 12 other contestants, including Hussain Alharbi of Saudi Arabia, who shot a point lower. Choi’s compatriot Lee Won-gyu grabbed the bronze with 563 points.Kim Min-jung clinched a silver medal in the women’s 10-meter pistol event, shooting 237-point-six points. China’s Wang Qian won gold with 240-point-three points, while Heena Sidhu of India was a distant third with 219-point-two points.In rowing, Park Hyun-su clinched gold in the men’s lightweight single sculls while the South Korean pair of Kim Byung-hoon and Lee Min-hyuk won silver in men’s lightweight double sculls.The joint Korean rowing team of Song Ji-sun from the South and Kim Un-hui from the North finished last among the six finalist groups in the women’s lightweight double sculls.