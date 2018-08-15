S. Korea Welcomes Appointment of New US Envoy on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has welcomed Washington’s appointment of a new top diplomat on North Korea affairs.In a press release on Friday, the Foreign Ministry welcomed former Ford Vice President Stephen Biegun's appointment as U.S. special representative for North Korea policy.The ministry noted his expertise on national security issues, including his service as the U.S. National Security Council’s executive secretary and a foreign policy adviser to the U.S. Congress, expressing hope he will carry out his duty well.The ministry has indicated it will pursue telephone and face-to-face talks between him and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, saying related schedules will be announced later.The position had been vacant since Joseph Yun’s retirement in February.