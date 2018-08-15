SCMP: Experts Voice Concern over US-S. Korea Joint Drill Suspension

Some military experts have reportedly raised concerns about possible adverse effects from the suspension of joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post(SCMP) reported on Friday that the suspension of the drills can weaken regular informational exchanges and tactical cooperation.James Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy admiral, told the newspaper he believes the suspension of the exercises was a “mistake,” arguing that North Korea benefits greatly from a “significant degradation in the South Korea-U.S. war-fighting readiness.The daily also quoted an unidentified South Korean air force official as saying although the two allies keep in close touch with one another, they don't discuss or exchange relevant information on major war operations.Some defense experts think the suspension will only work in favor of North Korea and China by signaling things are moving toward their goal of a “wholesale departure” of U.S. troops from South Korea.