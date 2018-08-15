Photo : KBS News

The independent counsel team has indicted 10 people over an online opinion rigging scandal, including the main suspect, an influential blogger known as druking.Eight people, including the political blogger, were formally charged on Friday over their alleged involvement in the fabrication of comments on online forums aimed at swaying public opinion in favor of the government.Two of them, along with two lawyers, were indicted for violating the political funds law for attempting to deliver 50 million won worth of illegal political funds to late Justice Party lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan ahead of the 2016 general elections.The special prosecution plans to indict South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo on Saturday, on suspicions that he oversaw the online opinion rigging scheme that used a data manipulation software called King Crab.With their two-month-long mandate to end on Saturday, the independent counsel team plans to announce detailed results of their investigation on Monday.