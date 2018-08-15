LKP's Reform Chief Criticizes Income-Led Growth Initiatives

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition party’s reform committee has criticized the government over its adherence to what he called "failed income-led growth policies."The Liberty Korea Party’s emergency reform committee chairman, Kim Byong-joon, unleashed his criticism on Friday, via Facebook, saying it makes no sense that the government says income-led growth is needed more, following the announcement of statistical data showing widening income disparity.He argued that symptoms of income-related issues are only worsening with no indication things will get better, but the government is only saying “wait and see.”Kim said the income-led growth initiatives are not scientific but just ideals, and denounced the government for intending to continue using quack medicine over the worsening conditions.