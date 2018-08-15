Participants to Second Round of Family Reunions Wrap up Day 1 Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The first day of meetings at the second round of reunions of families separated by the Korean War have wrapped up.During a gathering that lasted for two hours from 3:15 p.m. at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort on Friday, 81 people from the North and their South Korean families, numbering over 300, met for the first time in almost 70 years.A 67-year-old son met his 88-year-old father from the North, marking the only parent-child reunion. His mother was in the South and pregnant with him when his father left for the North during the Korean War. Unfortunately, she died just 50 days before the son heard that he will meet with his father.The oldest member of this second round of reunions is 100-year-old Kang Jeong-ok. She met her younger sister from the North, 85-year-old Kang Jong-hwa, who said it felt unreal that she was meeting her sister.Following the group meetings, the families came together again over a welcome dinner.This three-day reunion event will continue to unfold over the weekend. The families will spend a total of 12 hours together with their beloved ones across the border.Earlier this week, in the first round of reunions, 89 South Korean participants met with their families from the North at the Mt. Geumgang resort for three days.These family reunions come nearly three years after the last such event was held in October 2015. They serve as follow-up to the agreement reached by the leaders of South and North Korea in April, to address humanitarian issues arising from nearly seven decades of division caused by the Korean War.