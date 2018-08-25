Trump Cancels Pompeo Trip to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to North Korea, scheduled for next week.Trump tweeted on Friday that he asked the Secretary of State not to go to North Korea at this time because he feels that insufficient progress has been made with regard to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Trump also said that he does not believe China is helping with the process of denuclearization, because of Washington's tougher trading stance with Beijing.But the U.S. leader said that Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after the trading relationship with China is resolved.Trump also added that he would like to send his warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and looks forward to seeing Kim soon.The cancellation comes just a day after Pompeo announced he will be traveling to Pyongyang next week to continue negotiations on denuclearization.The visit would have been the U.S. Secretary of States' fourth visit to North Korea this year.