Second Round of Family Reunions Enters Day 2

Families from the two Koreas separated by the Korean War have begun the second day of the second round of inter-Korean family reunions under way at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort.Individual reunion sessions began from 10 a.m. on Saturday.Families reunited after nearly 70 years will enjoy some alone time for two hours in their hotel rooms.They will also have lunch together from noon with packed lunches delivered to each room.These private lunches have been introduced for the first time this year.Group reunion meetings will resume at 3 p.m. to last for two hours.For dinner, the South and North Korean families will eat separately.The second round of reunions, which began Friday, will come to a close on Sunday.