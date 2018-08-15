Veteran Politician Lee Hae-chan Elected Ruling Party's New Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Veteran politician Lee Hae-chan has been elected the new chief of the ruling Democratic Party.The party elected its new leadership in a national convention held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in southern Seoul on Saturday afternoon.The 66-year-old seven-term lawmaker won 43 percent of the vote, beating Song Young-gil and Kim Jin-pyo, who acquired 30 percent and 26 percent of the ballots, respectively.In his acceptance speech, Lee vowed to devote himself to the success of the Moon Jae-in government, victory in the general elections and recapturing power.He also proposed that the chiefs of the four opposition parties, including himself, hold a meeting soon regardless of the format and agenda, pledging close cooperation with opposition parties.The ruling party also elected Representatives Park Ju-min, Park Kang-on, Sul Hoon, Kim Hae-young and Nam In-soon as its five supreme council members.