Politics

Veteran Politician Lee Hae-chan Elected Ruling Party's New Chief

Write: 2018-08-26 12:16:15Update: 2018-08-26 13:56:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Veteran politician Lee Hae-chan has been elected the new chief of the ruling Democratic Party.

The party elected its new leadership in a national convention held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in southern Seoul on Saturday afternoon.

The 66-year-old seven-term lawmaker won 43 percent of the vote, beating Song Young-gil and Kim Jin-pyo, who acquired 30 percent and 26 percent of the ballots, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Lee vowed to devote himself to the success of the Moon Jae-in government, victory in the general elections and recapturing power.

He also proposed that the chiefs of the four opposition parties, including himself, hold a meeting soon regardless of the format and agenda, pledging close cooperation with opposition parties.

The ruling party also elected Representatives Park Ju-min, Park Kang-on, Sul Hoon, Kim Hae-young and Nam In-soon as its five supreme council members.
