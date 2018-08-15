[Asian Games] Unified Korea Wins First Medal in Canoeing

Photo : YONHAP News

The unified Korean canoeing team on Saturday won a historic first medal in dragon boat racing at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.The 12-member unified team, with five South Koreans and seven North Koreans, finished in third place with a time of 56-point-851 seconds in the women's 200 meter dragon boat racing.China won gold while Indonesia took silver in the event at Jakabaring Rowing and Canoeing Regatta Course in Palembang, co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta.The bronze medal will not count to either South Korea or North Korea and will instead be awarded to "Korea" in the medal standings.Meanwhile, South Korea added two gold medals in ju-jitsu and bowling on Saturday.In ju-jitsu, Sung Ki-ra won the newaza women’s under-62 kilogram event at Jakarta Convention Center Assembly Hall in Jakarta, defeating Tian En Constance Lien of Singapore 4-2.It is South Korea's first Asiad gold in ju-jitsu, which is being contested in the Asian Games for the first time in Jakarta.The day's second gold medal came from bowling in Palembang, where the men's team won the Team of Six title a day after the women's team won its Team of Six gold.