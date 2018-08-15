China Calls Trump 'Irresponsible' over N. Korea Claim

Photo : YONHAP News

China has called United States President Donald Trump "irresponsible" after the president cancelled his top diplomat’s trip to North Korea and suggested China is stalling efforts to dismantle the North’s nuclear program.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Sunday that the U.S. statement is contrary to basic facts and is irresponsible, adding Beijing is seriously concerned about it.The spokesman added that China maintains its consistent position on the North’s nuclear issue that it supports denuclearization, peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and a resolution of issues through dialogue and negotiations.The spokesman then urged all parties concerned to show more sincerity and flexibility, instead of being capricious and putting the blame on others.Trump tweeted on Friday that he asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea at this time because he feels that insufficient progress has been made with regard to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Trump also said that he does not believe China is helping with the process of denuclearization, because of Washington's tougher trading stance with Beijing.