Two Koreas Agree on Need to Hold Additional Family Reunions This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have shared the need to hold additional inter-Korean family reunions this year and agreed to continue discussions on the details of the events.The agreement was made on Saturday during a meeting between the chiefs of the Red Cross of the two Koreas at the Mount Geumgang resort in North Korea, where the inter-Korean family reunions were held.President of South Korea's Red Cross Park Kyung-seo said during a news conference at the resort that the two sides forged a general consensus on holding another round of family reunions this year and the schedules and details of the event will be discussed in director-level talks.Park added that the additional reunion could come in late October if things work out fine.Park and his North Korean counterpart Pak Yong-il also exchanged views on diverse issues regarding the separated families, including ways to enable regular contact instead of a one-off reunion event.