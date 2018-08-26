Separated Families Bid Tearful Farewell after 3 Days of Reunions

Photo : YONHAP News

Families from South and North Korea held a final meeting on Sunday, wrapping up three days of the second round of reunions in the North's Mount Geumgang resort.The families, who were reunited for the first time in almost 70 years on Friday, spent time together for the last time in a tearful meeting from 10 a.m. and had lunch together for an hour.Over 300 South Korean participants left the resort on Sunday afternoon and returned to Sokcho on buses.The two Koreas held two rounds of family reunions this week to follow up on the agreement reached between South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in their historic summit in April.