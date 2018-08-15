Nation's Public Financial Firms, Banks to Hire 2,700 in 2nd Half

South Korea's state-run financial institutions and commercial banks will hire 27-hundred people in the second half of this year.According to the financial industry on Sunday, the country's nine public financial firms, including the Bank of Korea, the Financial Supervisory Service, and six commercial banks will recruit more than two-thousand-719 people in the second half.The public firms will reportedly hire some 680 people, while the banks, including Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, will employ more than two-thousand.The public firms will hold written tests on the same day on October 20th.