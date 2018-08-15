Moon, Top Officials Discuss Measures Regarding Pompeo's Canceled Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and top officials have discussed measures regarding U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's canceled trip to North Korea.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeon said in a statement on Sunday that the president received briefings on the current situation regarding North Korea-U.S. relations and the officials held in-depth talks for about two hours.The meeting was attended by Moon's Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.The spokesman said in a news briefing ahead of the statement that in spite of the cancellation of Pompeo's trip, South Korea will continue to proceed with the inter-Korean summit set for next month.He added that with the cancellation, President Moon's role as a facilitator and mediator to help expand the range of mutual understanding between the U.S. and North Korea has become greater.