Politics

Moon, Top Officials Discuss Measures Regarding Pompeo's Canceled Trip

Write: 2018-08-27 08:32:54Update: 2018-08-27 10:08:50

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and top officials have discussed measures regarding U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's canceled trip to North Korea. 

Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeon said in a statement on Sunday that the president received briefings on the current situation regarding North Korea-U.S. relations and the officials held in-depth talks for about two hours. 

The meeting was attended by Moon's Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.

The spokesman said in a news briefing ahead of the statement that in spite of  the cancellation of Pompeo's trip, South Korea will continue to proceed with the inter-Korean summit set for next month. 

He added that with the cancellation, President Moon's role as a facilitator and mediator to help expand the range of mutual understanding between the U.S. and North Korea has become greater.
