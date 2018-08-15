[Asian Games] Unified Korea Wins First Gold

Photo : YONHAP News

The unified Korean canoeing team won a historic gold medal in the women's 500-meter dragon boat racing at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia on Sunday.The 16-member unified team crossed the finish line in two minutes 24-point-788 seconds at the Jakabaring Rowing and Canoeing Regatta Course in Palembang, co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta.It was the first gold medal by a joint Korean team at an international multi-sport event, and came a day after the unified team won a bronze medal in the women's 200-meter dragon boat event.The medal will not be counted for either South Korea or North Korea but will instead be awarded to "Korea" in the medal standings.Meanwhile, South Korea added two gold medals in sport climbing and track and field.Sport climber Chon Jong-won grabbed the gold in the men's combined event in Palembang, after winning six points in speed, bouldering and lead events.The day's second gold medal for South Korea came from the track, as Jung Hye-lim won the women's 100-meter hurdles title at the GBK Main Stadium in Jakarta.Jung finished first in 13-point-20 seconds, beating Emilia Nova of Indonesia.South Korea failed to win any gold from track and field at the 2014 Asian Games, and Jung's medal was the country's first athletics gold in Jakarta.