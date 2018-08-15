BMW Owners to File Complaint Against Vice Ministers over Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of BMW owners will file a complaint against government officials seeking compensation over a recent series of vehicle fires.Barun Law, a law firm representing the plaintiffs, said Sunday that four BMW owners plan to lodge a complaint seeking a total of 160 million won in compensation from public officials for dereliction of duties.The complaint will be made against four officials including vice ministers of the Transport Ministry and the Environment Ministry and the chief of the Korea Automobile Testing and Research Institute.The plaintiffs reportedly claim that these organizations took no substantial measures over the fires before the automaker announced a recall, adding the public agencies conducted no tests to find out why the fires started and have yet to determine the exact cause. The BMW owners said all of these inactions constitute dereliction of duties.