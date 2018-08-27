Menu Content

Finance Minister Vows to Focus Policy Capabilities on Jobs, Income Distribution

Write: 2018-08-27 09:41:37Update: 2018-08-27 10:41:08

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon says the government will focus its policy capabilities on job creation and income distribution. 

The minister made the vow on Monday during a meeting with chiefs of economy-related ministries in Seoul, noting that job conditions and income distribution have worsened. 

Kim also pledged a thorough implementation of the support measures for low-income households and small businesses announced in July and August. 

The minister's remarks came a day after presidential chief of staff for policy Jang Ha-sung reaffirmed his commitment to the government's "income-led growth" policy. Jang vowed to more boldly push economic policies for income-led growth, innovation-driven growth and a fair economy in the latter half of this year.
