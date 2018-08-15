Court to Open Libel Suit Trial for Ex-Pres. Chun Doo-hwan

Photo : KBS News

A district court will open the trial of former President Chun Doo-hwan on Monday although he will not attend the hearing.Chun, who is accused of defaming a late Catholic priest over the military crackdown of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, is supposed to attend the trial set for 2:30 p.m. at the Gwangju District Court.However, Chun’s wife said in a statement on Sunday that he cannot appear as he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013 and has been on medication since. His legal representative will reportedly attend in his place.The district court decided to open the trial as scheduled because the hearing was delayed twice in May and July at Chun's request. He did not request a formal deferment this time.Prosecutors indicted Chun in May on charges of libel of activist priest Cho Chul-hyun, who said he had witnessed the military firing at citizens from helicopters during the bloody suppression of the protest against Chun’s junta. Cho's bereaved families filed a complaint against Chun after he denied the allegations in his memoir published in April.