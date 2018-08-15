Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Posts New Low for 3rd Straight Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in saw his approval rating further slip last week, posting a new low for the third straight week.According to a Realmeter survey of about 25-hundred adults taken between Monday and Wednesday, 56 percent of respondents said the president is doing a good job, down point-three percentage points from the previous week.Thirty-eight-point-one percent had negative assessments about the president’s performance. However, in terms of daily estimate, Moon’s approval rating began improving from the latter part of last week.Realmeter pointed at worsened employment conditions and growing media coverage about the opposition camp’s calls on the government to scrap its income-led growth policy as factors that likely affected the latest figure.The fact that an independent counsel team decided not to extend its probe into an online opinion rigging scandal involving the blogger “druking” and the sentencing of former President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante Choi Soon-sil are also regarded to have had an impact on the latest rating.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.