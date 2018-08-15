Heavy Rains Pound Gyeongsang, Jeolla Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 300 millimeters of heavy rain pounded parts of the Gyeongsang and Jeolla Provinces on Sunday and Monday which are still recovering from Typhoon Soulik.With such torrential rain forecast to continue through Tuesday, concerns have emerged that there could be even more damage.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety urged the affected areas to exercise caution to avoid casualties. The areas were also advised to inspect in advance streams, valleys and parking lots near water that could easily become flooded.As of 8 a.m. Monday, a landslide warning has been put in place for Yeongdong in North Chungcheong Province and Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang Province. A landslide watch has been issued for parts of North Chungcheong as well as both Gyeongsang and Jeolla Provinces. Some of these areas have seen submerged roads and the collapse of banks.The Chungcheong provinces, southern parts of Gangwon Province, North Jeolla Province and northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province are set to see 50 to 150 millimeters of more rain until Tuesday. In particular, more than 200 millimeters of rain are forecast for some parts of the Chungcheong provinces.