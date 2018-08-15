Top Office: Inter-Korean Liaison Office Plan Needs to be Reviewed

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says there is a need to review the plan for opening an inter-Korean liaison office in line with the cancellation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned trip to North Korea.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters on Monday that he cannot say that the canceled trip does not affect the opening of the liaison office.Kim said opening the office is a matter that requires discussions with the North, adding that Seoul is still waiting to talk with Pyongyang about how it sees the latest development.Kim noted that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held phone talks with Pompeo following the cancellation of his trip and that head of the National Security Office Chung Eui-yong also spoke over the phone with his U.S. counterpart John Bolton on the matter.Kim said that Chung revealed during an emergency meeting at the top office on Sunday what he and Bolton talked about. He added that sufficient information was delivered and the two officials discussed response measures.