N. Korean Newspaper Reports on US-China Conflict After Pompeo Trip Cancellation

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state-run newspaper has reported on the latest friction between the U.S. and China following Washington's cancellation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang.In a commentary piece Monday, the Rodong Sinmun introduced the content of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2019, and the following backlash from China.The act contains deterrents for Chinese investment in the U.S such as a ban on the U.S. government from using technologies of Chinese firms and doing business with entities that use the Chinese technologies.The paper didn't elaborate on Pyongyang's position on the escalating conflict, but said the latest development will likely further worsen China-U.S. relations which are already strained over their competitive exchanges of tariffsAnalysts say the commentary implies that the North is closely monitoring Washington-Beijing relations, which affect ties between the North and the U.S. as well as denuclearization negotiations.Also on Monday, the North's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri denounced an amendment of the NDAA, which calls for maintaining the number of U.S. troops in South Korea at a minimum of 22-thousand.