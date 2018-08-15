Parties Remain Split over Ratifying Summit Accord

Photo : KBS News

Rival parties remain divided on the parliamentary ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration agreed upon by the two Koreas during their April summit.The floor leaders of three ruling and opposition parties held their regular meeting on Monday presided over by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, and discussed pending issues including the passage of bills during this month's extraordinary session.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, ruling Democratic Party floor leader Hong Young-pyo said the path toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula is not smooth, but the parliament must ratify the inter-Korean summit agreement during the current session.Floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Kim Sung-tae meanwhile said that substantive progress in denuclearization needs to precede ratification.Kim Kwan-young, floor leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, acknowledged partisan difference on the issue but promised to narrow that difference through dialogue and communication.