[Asian Games] S. Korea Wins Gold in Women's Team Recurve

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has beat Taiwan and captured gold in women's archery at the Asian Games in Indonesia.The trio of Chang Hye-jin, Kang Chae-won and Lee Eun-gyeong won by a set score of 5-3 in the final of the women's recurve archery team event held Monday at the GBK Archery Field in Jakarta.With the victory, the women's team has extended its winning streak to six straight Asian Games since the 1998 Bangkok games.The team gold medal likely provided a sense of relief for Kang Chae-won and world number one Chang Hye-jin who earlier lost in the semi- and quarterfinals in individual events.This is the first time South Korea has failed to advance to the final round in women's individual recurve at the Asian Games.