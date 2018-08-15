Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.27%

South Korea’s stocks rose Monday on the back of record Wall Street gains following reassuring comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman and a strong performance on the Chinese stock market.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose six-point-09 points, or point-27 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-299-point-30.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained two-point-81 points, or point-35 percent, to close at 801-point-04.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-113-point-eight won.