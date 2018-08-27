Top Economic Policymakers Emphasize Time Needed for Income-Led Policy to Bring Outcome

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Moon Jae-in administration's top two economic policymakers seem to have patched up their differences for now, after they both emphasized more time is needed for the government's "income-led growth" policy to bring about tangible results. Meanwhile, the government has rolled out measures to increase the country's job growth.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said Monday that the government will focus its policy capabilities on job creation and income distribution.Noting job conditions and income distribution have worsened, the minister, at a meeting with economy-related ministers, also pledged a thorough implementation of support measures announced in July and August for low-income households and small businesses.The minister's remarks came a day after presidential chief of staff for policy Jang Ha-sung reaffirmed his commitment to the government's "income-led growth" policy.Kim, who had struck a different tone by saying policies should be implemented with more flexibility, said both the positive and negative effects of the policy cannot be judged within such a short period of time.Despite growing criticism of the government-led minimum wage hikes, which critics argue have worsened recent data on jobs and household income, Jang on Sunday said the figures highlight the need to speed up the policy, not to give it up.President Moon's key policy adviser then expressed confidence in the long-term effects of the policy and called for patience until it delivers tangible results.Jang also said the government will step up efforts to support the jobless, small business owners and the self-employed, and work to reduce the income gap between the rich and the poor.As the government seeks to increase job creation, it unveiled plans on Monday to increase the number of companies operating in the country's ten innovation cities to one-thousand and the number of employees to 20-thousand by 2022.While proceeding with its plan to relocate 113 public organizations and attract businesses and research institutes to develop the cities into regional hubs for growth, the government said it will create a favorable business environment through deregulation.Also on Monday, the government announced it will increase spending on facilities and social infrastructure that are closely related to public welfare and new jobs.Budget on such social infrastructure will be increased by 50 percent to eight-point-seven trillion won next year to construct more community gyms, smart factories and to improve infrastructure related to safety.The government also unveiled plans to increase subsidies for small companies next year to raise the number of jobs for those in their 50s and 60s.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.