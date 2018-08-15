Moon Urges State Guarantee on Pension Payment to Ease Public Anxiety

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for measures on providing state guarantees on pension payments in order to ease public anxiety.Chairing a meeting of his top aides on Monday, the president said that groundless apprehension is being fostered due to rumors about the pension fund possibly drying up.He asked officials to review measures on offering state guarantees on pension payments in the process of drafting a government plan on reforming the national pension scheme.Moon said that as the pension system is managed by the state, there can never be a case where those who paid their premiums cannot collect their checks later, as long as the country exists.The president said what's most important in pension reform is social consensus.He said sufficient social dialogue will take place in parliament but also asked his officials to extensively gather public opinion during the process of drafting the government's own reform plan.