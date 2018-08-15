Gov't to Increase Budget Spending to Create Jobs for Older People

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will more than double subsidies to increase jobs for people in their 50s and 60s.The Employment and Labor Ministry held an economy-related ministerial meeting Monday and announced a set of measures to create more jobs for the demographic dubbed the "new middle-aged."One plan is to more than double the number of recipients of employment promotion subsidies to five-thousand next year.The ministry estimated the plan will require a budget of some 27-point-four billion won next year.Employment promotion subsidies for the 50s and 60s age group were first introduced in January.Under the job creation project, a small-sized firm hiring an employee 50 years or older receives monthly support of 800-thousand won per worker for the duration of one year, while a mid-sized firm receives half this amount for one year.