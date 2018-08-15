Young S. Korean Man Shot Dead in Philippines

Photo : YONHAP News

A young South Korean man has been shot dead in the Philippines.According to an official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, a South Korean man in his 20s was fatally shot on the second floor of a motel in the Philippine province of Cebu at 6:17 p.m. on Sunday.The victim was shot eight times in the head and chest and died at the scene.A security guard at the motel first reported the case and the Philippine investigative authorities have secured a witness. A local has been identified as a prime suspect, but the motives of the killing are still unknown.The South Korean ministry said that it dispatched a consul and a police officer to the scene, adding they called for swift and thorough investigation while working with the local authorities.The ministry also informed the victim’s family in South Korea of the incident and provided them with the necessary consular assistance.