Public Organizations Accused of Funding Overseas Trips by Lawmakers

Photo : KBS News

More than 150 members of the National Assembly have been found to taken overseas trips using money from organizations under their oversight since the implementation of a strengthened anti-graft law in late 2016.A civic group called Sedojab, or “Catch Tax Thieves,” announced the finding based on documents it acquired from the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.According to the group, 157 people that serve parliament, including lawmakers, their aides and parliamentary inspectors, received financial support from 14 public entities to pay for overseas travels after the Kim Young-ran act took effect.The Korea Foundation provided the most funds, covering expenses for 39 people on 12 accounts. The Prime Minister’s Office covered costs for 30 people, while the Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) helped 24 people.Each recipient received anywhere from several millions of won to over 10 million won.The civic group argued that such acts violate the anti-graft law and urged the commission to reveal the names of the recipients.