Court Adjourns Libel Trial of Fmr Pres. Chun Doo-Hwan

Photo : YONHAP News

A district court has adjourned a trial of former President Chun Doo-hwan after he failed to appear at the first hearing.Chun, who is accused of defaming a late Catholic priest over the military crackdown of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, was ﻿supposed to attend the trial on Monday at the Gwangju District Court.However, the hearing was only attended by his lawyer, who said the ex-president could not show due to medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease.The court adjourned the trial, saying his presence is needed for formal proceedings, including questioning. It is expected to resume on October first.Prosecutors indicted Chun in May on charges of libeling activist priest Cho Chul-hyun, who said he had witnessed the military firing at citizens from helicopters during the bloody suppression of a protest against Chun’s junta. Cho's bereaved family filed a complaint against Chun after he denied the allegations in his memoir published in April.During the hearing, the judge asked Chun’s lawyer how the former president was able to write a memoir despite suffering memory loss. The lawyer said Chun finished the first draft before 2013, when he was diagnosed with the disease.Meanwhile, the priest’s family demanded Chun be forced to appear so the trial can proceed swiftly. The first hearing was delayed twice in May and July at Chun's request. He did not formally request a deferment this time.