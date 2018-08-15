Four More Seoul Districts Designated as Speculative Investment Zones

Photo : KBS News

More more districts in Seoul have been designated as speculative investment zones.The government announced on Monday new measures to stabilize the nation’s real estate market, including the designation of the districts of Jongno, Jung, Dongjak and Dongdaemun speculative investment zones.Households in these areas will be banned from taking out multiple mortgage loans are getting mortgage loan extensions.Previously, 11 districts in Seoul, in addition to the administrative capital Sejong City, were designated as such zones.Two cities in Gyeonggi Province, Gwangmyeong and Hanam, were also newly designated as speculative investment zones and are subject to as many as 19 regulations, including toughened loan-to-value(LTV) and debt-to-income(DTI) ratios at 40 percent.