Police Shut Down 22 Pornographic Web Sites, Arrest 5 Operators

Police have shut down more than 20 pornographic Web sites and arrested five of their operators this month.National Police Agency Commissioner-General Min Gap-ryong announced on Monday the result of a two-week-long special crackdown on cyber sexual violence.Among those investigated, including over 200 pornographic Web sites and 250 people who frequently uploaded obscene materials, 14 people were booked.Police shut down 22 Web sites managed by those booked, while deciding to arrest five of them.The commissioner-general said they are tracking down cartels that provide online pornographic services through filming, uploading, distribution and sales of obscene materials, adding the results of their comprehensive investigation will be announced soon.