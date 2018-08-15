Ruling Party Chief Meets with Opposition Leaders, Calls for Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

New ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Hae-chan has emphasized bipartisan cooperation during his meetings with the leaders of the opposition parties.Lee kicked off his first day of official work on Monday by presiding over the party’s Supreme Council meeting, followed by meeting the Kim Byong-joon, interim leader of the major opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).During their talk, Lee proposed the leaders of the five parties meet unconditionally and have frank conversations. Kim responded by saying there should be more dialogue between the ruling and opposition parties, particularly over issues related with people's livelihoods and the economy.Although he said he agrees there should be discussions among the five parties, the LKP chief was quick to add the parties are currently displaying too huge of a gap in their stances over economic policies to be narrowed through multilateral meetings. According to the DP, Kim still said he will review the possibility of a five-party meeting.Lee also met with LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae and called for the largest party’s cooperation on the passage of key legislation as well as the potential participation of lawmakers during the upcoming inter-Korean summit salted for next month.Rather than responding, the LKP floor leader urged the ruling party to avoid what he called "unilateral management of state affairs" and instead listen to the opposition bloc for genuine cooperation.Later in the day, the DP chair also met with the leaders of three minor opposition parties and called for bipartisanship.